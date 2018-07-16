 Siglir tar il cuntegn
  1. Cultura
  2. Turnea da festivals 2018

Turnea da festivals 2018 Line Up – Open Air Lumnezia

Il «must have» tranter ils open airs. Il pli grond, super line up e già «ein alter Hase» en il business.

Millis da persunas al Open Air Lumnezia
Legenda: Millis da persunas al Open Air Lumnezia

DATA

19.-21.07.2018

LINE UP GIEVGIA

  • Pascal Gamboni
  • Barefoot To The Moon
  • Kaufmann
  • Hedgehog
  • Baba Shrimps

LINE UP VENDERDI

  • Ali 7000
  • Panda Lux
  • James Gruntz
  • Danko Jones
  • Gentlemann
  • Bastille
  • Marteria

LINE UP SONDA

  • Catalyst
  • Stereo Luchs
  • Kadebostany
  • Breitbild
  • Kraftklub
  • Beth Ditto
  • Faithless DJ Set

LIVE EN IL RADIO CUN CONCERTS ED INTERVISTAS

  • gievgia: 19.00 - 23.00
  • venderdi: 19.00 - 23.00
  • sonda: 14.00 - 17.00 / 19.00-23.00

Ve sperasvi en nossa rulotta per chillar!

