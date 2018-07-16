DATA
19.-21.07.2018
LINE UP GIEVGIA
- Pascal Gamboni
- Barefoot To The Moon
- Kaufmann
- Hedgehog
- Baba Shrimps
LINE UP VENDERDI
- Ali 7000
- Panda Lux
- James Gruntz
- Danko Jones
- Gentlemann
- Bastille
- Marteria
LINE UP SONDA
- Catalyst
- Stereo Luchs
- Kadebostany
- Breitbild
- Kraftklub
- Beth Ditto
- Faithless DJ Set
LIVE EN IL RADIO CUN CONCERTS ED INTERVISTAS
- gievgia: 19.00 - 23.00
- venderdi: 19.00 - 23.00
- sonda: 14.00 - 17.00 / 19.00-23.00
Ve sperasvi en nossa rulotta per chillar!