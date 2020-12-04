Oz san ins che questa è stada enorma. Quai cunzunt perquai che l’Armada dal salit ha sco emprima instituziun insumma promovì e scolà musicists. Il resultat: blers buns musicists ma era cumponists che han marcà la scena enfin oz.
En l’instrumentala dad oz pudais Vus sa persvader da las abilitads or da las retschas da l’Armada dal salit.
Redacziun: Christa Soliva
Ils titels en l'emissiun
|TITEL
|INTERPRET
|CUMPONIST
|The Salvation Army March
|Amsterdam Staff Band
|Sousa, John Philip / Steadman-Allen, Ray
|Indescribable
|The Melbourne Staff Band
|Trigg, Roger
|Moses, Get Down!
|Birmingham Citadel Band
|Gott, Barrie
|Never Give Up
|Egon Virtuosi Brass
|Ball Eric
|Redeeming Love
|Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Zürich Zentral
|Rive, Thomas
|Valiant Endeavor
|New York Staff Band
|Bulla, Stephen
|Crazy Music in the Air
|Brass Band Pro Rege Heerenveen
|De Haan, Jacob
|Whiter Than The Snow
|Regent Hall Band
|Himes William
|O Heaven-sent King
|German Staff Band
|Kane, Derick
|All Heaven Declares
|The Household Troops Band Of The Salvation Army
|Ponsford, Steven
|Froh bin ich
|Brass Of Praise
|Liechti, Walter
|Quiet Time
|The Chalk Farm Band of the Salvation Army
|Downie, Kenneth
|Joy of Love (Freude in der Liebe)
|Heilsarmee-Musikkorps Basel 1
|Kenyon, Michael
|Christmas Presence
|The International Staff Band Of The Salvation Army
|Sharman, Paul
|A Little Prayer
|Kettering Citadel Band
|Glennie, Evelyn / Childs, Robert
|Salvation's Song (Festival March)
|The Canadian Staff Band
|Gordon, William
|The Firing Line
|Enfield Citadel Band Of The Salvation Army
|Broughton, Bruce