The Salvation Army March Amsterdam Staff Band Sousa, John Philip / Steadman-Allen, Ray

Indescribable The Melbourne Staff Band Trigg, Roger

Moses, Get Down! Birmingham Citadel Band Gott, Barrie

Never Give Up Egon Virtuosi Brass Ball Eric

Redeeming Love Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Zürich Zentral Rive, Thomas

Valiant Endeavor New York Staff Band Bulla, Stephen

Crazy Music in the Air Brass Band Pro Rege Heerenveen De Haan, Jacob

Whiter Than The Snow Regent Hall Band Himes William

O Heaven-sent King German Staff Band Kane, Derick

All Heaven Declares The Household Troops Band Of The Salvation Army Ponsford, Steven

Froh bin ich Brass Of Praise Liechti, Walter

Quiet Time The Chalk Farm Band of the Salvation Army Downie, Kenneth

Joy of Love (Freude in der Liebe) Heilsarmee-Musikkorps Basel 1 Kenyon, Michael

Christmas Presence The International Staff Band Of The Salvation Army Sharman, Paul

A Little Prayer Kettering Citadel Band Glennie, Evelyn / Childs, Robert

Salvation's Song (Festival March) The Canadian Staff Band Gordon, William