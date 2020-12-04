Siglir tar il cuntegn

Or da L'instrumentala dals 09.12.2020.
Il plevon William Booth ha fundà l’Armada dal salit l'onn 1865 a Londra. Cura ch’el ha decidì che mintgina da sias baselgias duai posseder in’atgna brass band na sminava anc nagin, tge influenza che quai vegnia ad avair en la cultura da musica da sturs.

Oz san ins che questa è stada enorma. Quai cunzunt perquai che l’Armada dal salit ha sco emprima instituziun insumma promovì e scolà musicists. Il resultat: blers buns musicists ma era cumponists che han marcà la scena enfin oz.

En l’instrumentala dad oz pudais Vus sa persvader da las abilitads or da las retschas da l’Armada dal salit.

Redacziun: Christa Soliva

TITELINTERPRETCUMPONIST
The Salvation Army MarchAmsterdam Staff BandSousa, John Philip / Steadman-Allen, Ray
IndescribableThe Melbourne Staff BandTrigg, Roger
Moses, Get Down!Birmingham Citadel BandGott, Barrie
Never Give UpEgon Virtuosi BrassBall Eric
Redeeming LoveMusikkorps der Heilsarmee Zürich ZentralRive, Thomas
Valiant EndeavorNew York Staff BandBulla, Stephen
Crazy Music in the AirBrass Band Pro Rege HeerenveenDe Haan, Jacob
Whiter Than The SnowRegent Hall BandHimes William
O Heaven-sent KingGerman Staff BandKane, Derick
All Heaven DeclaresThe Household Troops Band Of The Salvation ArmyPonsford, Steven
Froh bin ichBrass Of PraiseLiechti, Walter
Quiet TimeThe Chalk Farm Band of the Salvation ArmyDownie, Kenneth
Joy of Love (Freude in der Liebe)Heilsarmee-Musikkorps Basel 1Kenyon, Michael
Christmas PresenceThe International Staff Band Of The Salvation ArmySharman, Paul
A Little PrayerKettering Citadel BandGlennie, Evelyn / Childs, Robert
Salvation's Song (Festival March)The Canadian Staff BandGordon, William
The Firing LineEnfield Citadel Band Of The Salvation ArmyBroughton, Bruce

RTR L'instrumentala 19:00

  1. Cultura
  2. Artitgel actual

