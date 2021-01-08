Siglir tar il cuntegn

Musica da film
Or da L'instrumentala dals 13.01.2021.
laschar ir. Durada: 01:00:43 minutas.
L'instrumentala Musica da film

Oz main nus a kino, betg visual... na nus avain in’offerta che vus na pudais betg refusar. Nus faschain in gir tras l’industria da film e tadlain la musica dals classichers, ma era verms d’ureglia che èn perfin vegnids pli enconuschents ch’il film sez.

Musicantas e musicants da tut il mund sunan per vus enconuschentas melodias or da differents films; Blues Brothers, Bodyguard, Sister Act, Robin Hood, Dirty Dancing ed anc bleras autras bellas melodias.

Redacziun: Christa Soliva

Ils titels en l'emissiun

TITELINTERPRETCUMPONIST
Gonna Fly NowCory BandConti, Bill / Fernie, Alan
Mission Impossible: Main ThemeOberaargauer Brass BandSchifrin, Lalo / Fernie, Alan
Chief of the Apaches. ThemeBlack Dyke BandBöttcher, Martin / Fernie, Alan
The Lord of the RingsBrass Band WillebroekShore, Howard / Bernaerts, Frank
The Elvira Madigan ThemeBrass Band 13 EtoilesMozart, Wolfgang Amadeus / Richards, Goff
(I' ve Had) The Time of My LifeBrass Band de WâldsangPrevite, Franke / DeNicola, John / Markowitz, Donald
Dances With WolvesBrass Band Bürgermusik LuzernBarry, John / Bernaerts, Frank
I Will Always Love YouSoli BrassParton, Dolly / Sebregts, Ron / Silvestri, Alan
The Thorn BirdsThe CWS Glasgow BandMancini, Henry / Richards, Goff
The Lion King (Can You Feel The Love Tonight)Yorkshire Building Society BandJohn, Elton / Rice, Tim / Bernaerts, Frank
Lara's Theme - PreludeBlack Dyke BandJarre, Maurice / Barry, Darrol
Everybody needs somebodyBrass Band Frohsinn SchötzWexler, Jerry / Berns, Bert / Burke, Solomon / Oud, Thijs
I Will Follow HimEnfield Citadel Band Of The Salvation ArmyDel Roma / Stole J.W. / Altman, Arthur / Richards
Gone With the Wind (= Vom Winde verweht). TitelmelodieRekrutenspiel 205/92 AarauSteiner, Max / Bernaerts, Frank / Bernaerds, Frank
My Heart Will Go OnBrass Band de WâldsangDion, Celine / van der Velde, Rieks
Everything I Do (I Do It For You)Grimethorpe Colliery BandAdams, Bryan / Kamen, Michael / van Kraeydonck, Jan / Bernaerts, Frank
PodcastL'instrumentala

L’emissiun preschenta furmaziuns da brass, armonias, fanfaras, musicas militaras, furmaziuns pitschnas ed auter pli.

