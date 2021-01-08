Musicantas e musicants da tut il mund sunan per vus enconuschentas melodias or da differents films; Blues Brothers, Bodyguard, Sister Act, Robin Hood, Dirty Dancing ed anc bleras autras bellas melodias.
Redacziun: Christa Soliva
|Gonna Fly Now
|Cory Band
|Conti, Bill / Fernie, Alan
|Mission Impossible: Main Theme
|Oberaargauer Brass Band
|Schifrin, Lalo / Fernie, Alan
|Chief of the Apaches. Theme
|Black Dyke Band
|Böttcher, Martin / Fernie, Alan
|The Lord of the Rings
|Brass Band Willebroek
|Shore, Howard / Bernaerts, Frank
|The Elvira Madigan Theme
|Brass Band 13 Etoiles
|Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus / Richards, Goff
|(I' ve Had) The Time of My Life
|Brass Band de Wâldsang
|Previte, Franke / DeNicola, John / Markowitz, Donald
|Dances With Wolves
|Brass Band Bürgermusik Luzern
|Barry, John / Bernaerts, Frank
|I Will Always Love You
|Soli Brass
|Parton, Dolly / Sebregts, Ron / Silvestri, Alan
|The Thorn Birds
|The CWS Glasgow Band
|Mancini, Henry / Richards, Goff
|The Lion King (Can You Feel The Love Tonight)
|Yorkshire Building Society Band
|John, Elton / Rice, Tim / Bernaerts, Frank
|Lara's Theme - Prelude
|Black Dyke Band
|Jarre, Maurice / Barry, Darrol
|Everybody needs somebody
|Brass Band Frohsinn Schötz
|Wexler, Jerry / Berns, Bert / Burke, Solomon / Oud, Thijs
|I Will Follow Him
|Enfield Citadel Band Of The Salvation Army
|Del Roma / Stole J.W. / Altman, Arthur / Richards
|Gone With the Wind (= Vom Winde verweht). Titelmelodie
|Rekrutenspiel 205/92 Aarau
|Steiner, Max / Bernaerts, Frank / Bernaerds, Frank
|My Heart Will Go On
|Brass Band de Wâldsang
|Dion, Celine / van der Velde, Rieks
|Everything I Do (I Do It For You)
|Grimethorpe Colliery Band
|Adams, Bryan / Kamen, Michael / van Kraeydonck, Jan / Bernaerts, Frank
L’emissiun preschenta furmaziuns da brass, armonias, fanfaras, musicas militaras, furmaziuns pitschnas ed auter pli.
