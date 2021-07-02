Siglir tar il cuntegn

Header

audio
Nums da citads en il titel
Or da L'instrumentala dals 07.07.2021.
laschar ir. Durada: 01:00:39 minutas.
  1. Cultura
  2. Artitgel actual
cuntegn

L'instrumentala Nums da citads en il titel

L’instrumentala dad oz è deditgada a citads sin l’entir mund.

L’entschatta fan la musica da recruts Berna 203/91 cun il marsch «Ein Bündner in Bern» . Plinavant tadlain «A Salzburg Impression», in toc tradiziunal cun il titel «Mexico», «Oklahoma» ord il Musical che sa numna tuttina, alura igl enconuschent marsch englais «Queensburry» euv.

Redacziun: Christa Soliva

Ils titels en l'emissiun

TITELINTERPRETDIRIGENTCUMPONISTONN
Ein Bündner In Bern, MarschRekrutenspiel Bern 203/91Alvin MuothMuoth, Alvin1991
Noche en BarcelonaKapelle Johan Willem FrisoGert Jansenvan Nerijnen, Jan1991
Salut MoskauLuftwaffen-Musikkorps 1 MünchenRoland KahleTschernetsky, Semyon Alexandrowitsch1992
A Salzburg ImpressionSoli BrassJan de Haan & Bienze IjlstraStratford, Dizzy1992
The Bells Of LondonGrimethorpe Colliery BandElgar HowarthTraditional2003
Arrivederci RomaBlack Dyke BandNicholas J. ChildsRascel, Renato2012
Wien bleibt WienBrass Band Berner OberlandCarlo BalmelliSchrammel, Johann2000
Tulpen aus AmsterdamCory BandRobert B. ChildsArnie, Ralf / Walter, Christoph / Smith, Sandy2011
CaliforniaThe International Staff Band Of The Salvation ArmyStephen CobbSöderström, Emil2008
MexicoSpiel Inf Rgt 22Karl HerzogLópez, Francis / Papert, W.1987
A Lillehammer TuneBand Of The Belgian Air ForceAlain CrepinFillinge, Hans1993
Oklahoma!Brass Band Bürgermusik LuzernYves IlliRodgers, Richard / Catherall, Alan1989
LeningradSoli BrassJan de Haan & Bienze IjlstraJoel, Billy / Sebregts, Ron1992
ValdresNew York Staff BandRonald WaiksnorisHannsen, Johannes / Moller, Herbert2008
QueensburyBlack Dyke BandJames WatsonKaye, James1995
Grüsse aus BayernBand of the Belgian Air ForceAlain Crepin & Maurice DuboisSchelcke, Horst1993
I Love ParisHeeresmusikkorps UlmChristoph WalterPorter, Cole / Walter, Christoph2014
BrasiliaBrass Band Rekrutenspiel Schweizer Militärmusik 16-3/2012Jacques-Alain FrankDewhurst, Robin2013
PodcastL'instrumentala

L’emissiun preschenta furmaziuns da brass, armonias, fanfaras, musicas militaras, furmaziuns pitschnas ed auter pli.

Abunar

Per pudair abunar quest podcast duvrais Vus ina software cumpatibla cun podcast u ina app. Sche Vossa app n'è betg en la glista sura, lura pudais copiar la feed URL manual en Vossa app da podcast u software.

Parter
Ulteriurs audios e podcasts

Abunar la newsletter da cultura

  1. Cultura
  2. Artitgel actual

Artitgels legids il pli savens

Scrollar a sanestra Scrollar a dretga
cuntegn dal modal
Menu

Tschertga

Navigaziun principala