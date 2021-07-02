L’entschatta fan la musica da recruts Berna 203/91 cun il marsch «Ein Bündner in Bern» . Plinavant tadlain «A Salzburg Impression», in toc tradiziunal cun il titel «Mexico», «Oklahoma» ord il Musical che sa numna tuttina, alura igl enconuschent marsch englais «Queensburry» euv.
Redacziun: Christa Soliva
Ils titels en l'emissiun
|TITEL
|INTERPRET
|DIRIGENT
|CUMPONIST
|ONN
|Ein Bündner In Bern, Marsch
|Rekrutenspiel Bern 203/91
|Alvin Muoth
|Muoth, Alvin
|1991
|Noche en Barcelona
|Kapelle Johan Willem Friso
|Gert Jansen
|van Nerijnen, Jan
|1991
|Salut Moskau
|Luftwaffen-Musikkorps 1 München
|Roland Kahle
|Tschernetsky, Semyon Alexandrowitsch
|1992
|A Salzburg Impression
|Soli Brass
|Jan de Haan & Bienze Ijlstra
|Stratford, Dizzy
|1992
|The Bells Of London
|Grimethorpe Colliery Band
|Elgar Howarth
|Traditional
|2003
|Arrivederci Roma
|Black Dyke Band
|Nicholas J. Childs
|Rascel, Renato
|2012
|Wien bleibt Wien
|Brass Band Berner Oberland
|Carlo Balmelli
|Schrammel, Johann
|2000
|Tulpen aus Amsterdam
|Cory Band
|Robert B. Childs
|Arnie, Ralf / Walter, Christoph / Smith, Sandy
|2011
|California
|The International Staff Band Of The Salvation Army
|Stephen Cobb
|Söderström, Emil
|2008
|Mexico
|Spiel Inf Rgt 22
|Karl Herzog
|López, Francis / Papert, W.
|1987
|A Lillehammer Tune
|Band Of The Belgian Air Force
|Alain Crepin
|Fillinge, Hans
|1993
|Oklahoma!
|Brass Band Bürgermusik Luzern
|Yves Illi
|Rodgers, Richard / Catherall, Alan
|1989
|Leningrad
|Soli Brass
|Jan de Haan & Bienze Ijlstra
|Joel, Billy / Sebregts, Ron
|1992
|Valdres
|New York Staff Band
|Ronald Waiksnoris
|Hannsen, Johannes / Moller, Herbert
|2008
|Queensbury
|Black Dyke Band
|James Watson
|Kaye, James
|1995
|Grüsse aus Bayern
|Band of the Belgian Air Force
|Alain Crepin & Maurice Dubois
|Schelcke, Horst
|1993
|I Love Paris
|Heeresmusikkorps Ulm
|Christoph Walter
|Porter, Cole / Walter, Christoph
|2014
|Brasilia
|Brass Band Rekrutenspiel Schweizer Militärmusik 16-3/2012
|Jacques-Alain Frank
|Dewhurst, Robin
|2013
L’emissiun preschenta furmaziuns da brass, armonias, fanfaras, musicas militaras, furmaziuns pitschnas ed auter pli.
