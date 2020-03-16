Siglir tar il cuntegn

Or da L'instrumentala dals 18.03.2020.
L’instrumentala dad oz ès deditgada cumplainamain a prenums.

En tut las cumposiziuns sa chatta in num saja quai in num dad ina dunna sco Laura ni Sarah mo er ils nums dad umens sco Victor ni Leonardo mancan betg.

Sche vus as numnais pia Vreni, Nadia ni forsa Alexander lura betg manchentai las melodias scrittas en voss nums !

Redacziun: Christa Soliva

Ils titels en l'emissiun

TITELINTERPRETCUMPONIST
125 roses pour CéciliaBrass Band 13 EtoilesGermanier, Jean-Michel
O VreneliBrass Band Berner OberlandTraditiohnal / arr. Derek Broadbent
Alexander's Ragtime BandBrighouse and Rastrick BandBerlin, Irving / Smith, Sandy
Nadia's ThemeBrass Band Bürgermusik LuzernCosma, Vladimir / Woodfield, Ray
DanielYorkshire Building Society BandJohn, Elton / Taupin, Bernie / Stephens, Denzil
SarahBoscombe Band of the Salvation ArmyBroughton, William
Roman fährt AutomobilRekrutenspiel Aarau 16-2/2017Geisser, Kasi / Walter, Christoph
Annen-PolkaBlack Dyke BandStrauss, Johann (Sohn) / Ashmore, Derek
LeonardoMilitärspiel Luftwaffe Schweiz (Mil Spiel LW)Zurwerra, Edouard
Elena-MazurMilitärmusik BratislavaPádivy, Karol
SofiaBrass Band WillebroekTriebel, Simon / Zuckowski, Alexander / Khayat, Nadir / Tauchert Soler, Alvaro / Van Kraeydonck, Jan
LauraBrass Band of Battle CreekRaksin, David / Freeh, Mark
JuliaSoli Brassvan Asten, Peter / de Bois, Richard / Schimscheimer, Edwin
Serenade for ToniYorkshire Imperial BandSparke, Philip
MichelleCory BandLennon, John / McCartney, Paul / Fernie, Alan
The Victor's ReturnBritannia Building Society BandRimmer, William

Christa Soliva

