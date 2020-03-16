En tut las cumposiziuns sa chatta in num saja quai in num dad ina dunna sco Laura ni Sarah mo er ils nums dad umens sco Victor ni Leonardo mancan betg.
Sche vus as numnais pia Vreni, Nadia ni forsa Alexander lura betg manchentai las melodias scrittas en voss nums !
Redacziun: Christa Soliva
Ils titels en l'emissiun
|TITEL
|INTERPRET
|CUMPONIST
|125 roses pour Cécilia
|Brass Band 13 Etoiles
|Germanier, Jean-Michel
|O Vreneli
|Brass Band Berner Oberland
|Traditiohnal / arr. Derek Broadbent
|Alexander's Ragtime Band
|Brighouse and Rastrick Band
|Berlin, Irving / Smith, Sandy
|Nadia's Theme
|Brass Band Bürgermusik Luzern
|Cosma, Vladimir / Woodfield, Ray
|Daniel
|Yorkshire Building Society Band
|John, Elton / Taupin, Bernie / Stephens, Denzil
|Sarah
|Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
|Broughton, William
|Roman fährt Automobil
|Rekrutenspiel Aarau 16-2/2017
|Geisser, Kasi / Walter, Christoph
|Annen-Polka
|Black Dyke Band
|Strauss, Johann (Sohn) / Ashmore, Derek
|Leonardo
|Militärspiel Luftwaffe Schweiz (Mil Spiel LW)
|Zurwerra, Edouard
|Elena-Mazur
|Militärmusik Bratislava
|Pádivy, Karol
|Sofia
|Brass Band Willebroek
|Triebel, Simon / Zuckowski, Alexander / Khayat, Nadir / Tauchert Soler, Alvaro / Van Kraeydonck, Jan
|Laura
|Brass Band of Battle Creek
|Raksin, David / Freeh, Mark
|Julia
|Soli Brass
|van Asten, Peter / de Bois, Richard / Schimscheimer, Edwin
|Serenade for Toni
|Yorkshire Imperial Band
|Sparke, Philip
|Michelle
|Cory Band
|Lennon, John / McCartney, Paul / Fernie, Alan
|The Victor's Return
|Britannia Building Society Band
|Rimmer, William