Chant da chors internaziunals
Or da Noss chors dals 20.10.2020.
laschar ir. Durada: 01:02:29 minutas.
Noss chors Chant da chors internaziunals

Co chantan ils chors ordaifer la Svizra? Si en il nord da la Scandinavia ubain vi sur mar en l’America? En l’emissiun dad oz vulain nus chattar ora quai.

Noss Chors chantan oz en differentas linguas e da tut differents temas. La glisch polara è per exempel il tema da la chanzun dal chor «Cantus» da la Norvegia. Il chor american «The Golden Gate Men’s Chorus» han lur num da la punt famusa a San Francisco, chantan dentant russ. Ed il «Stellenbosch University Choir» da l’Africa dal sid interpreteschan ina chanzun da pop da la chantadura Christina Aguilera.

Ils titels en l'emissiun

TitelInterpretCumponist
Rosas selvatgasChor da combra Gloria da LembergMaissen, Giusep / Fontana, Gian
Det Lyser i Stille GrenderKvindelige Studenters SangforeningLars, Søraas
Mi cësaCor RaietaMelodia populara / De Santuel, Giuani Senoner
Baba YetuSoweto Gospel ChoirTin, Christopher
Kvålins HallingKammerkoret Collegium Vocale & Den Norske StudentersangforeningGrieg, Edvard
Amour sui schiCor de le Ële Col di LanaPellegrini, Nani / Masarei, Sergio
Seteng Sediba & Bawo Thixo SomandlaStellenbosch University ChoirAnonymous
Hvalite imia GhospodneGolden Gate Men's ChorusChesnokov, Pavel Grigoryevich
In My Little Picture FrameThe Pacific Lutheran Choir Of the WestEšenvalds, Eriks
Say SomethingStellenbosch University ChoirAguilera, Christina
Des Müllers BlumenCamerata VocaleSchubert, Franz
LifelongChamber singers of Mt. San AntonioShelton Meier, Margaret
Long RoadThe Pacific Lutheran Choir Of the WestEšenvalds, Eriks
So Live Your LifeGolden Gate Men's ChorusAntognini, Ivo
Northern Lights (Pulchra es, amica mea)CantusGjeilo, Ola
Laut die ghantang nader skyweTygerberg Kinderchor KapstadtPlessis, Jacobus / Loock, Theresa

