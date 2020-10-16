Noss Chors chantan oz en differentas linguas e da tut differents temas. La glisch polara è per exempel il tema da la chanzun dal chor «Cantus» da la Norvegia. Il chor american «The Golden Gate Men’s Chorus» han lur num da la punt famusa a San Francisco, chantan dentant russ. Ed il «Stellenbosch University Choir» da l’Africa dal sid interpreteschan ina chanzun da pop da la chantadura Christina Aguilera.
Ils titels en l'emissiun
|Titel
|Interpret
|Cumponist
|Rosas selvatgas
|Chor da combra Gloria da Lemberg
|Maissen, Giusep / Fontana, Gian
|Det Lyser i Stille Grender
|Kvindelige Studenters Sangforening
|Lars, Søraas
|Mi cësa
|Cor Raieta
|Melodia populara / De Santuel, Giuani Senoner
|Baba Yetu
|Soweto Gospel Choir
|Tin, Christopher
|Kvålins Halling
|Kammerkoret Collegium Vocale & Den Norske Studentersangforening
|Grieg, Edvard
|Amour sui schi
|Cor de le Ële Col di Lana
|Pellegrini, Nani / Masarei, Sergio
|Seteng Sediba & Bawo Thixo Somandla
|Stellenbosch University Choir
|Anonymous
|Hvalite imia Ghospodne
|Golden Gate Men's Chorus
|Chesnokov, Pavel Grigoryevich
|In My Little Picture Frame
|The Pacific Lutheran Choir Of the West
|Ešenvalds, Eriks
|Say Something
|Stellenbosch University Choir
|Aguilera, Christina
|Des Müllers Blumen
|Camerata Vocale
|Schubert, Franz
|Lifelong
|Chamber singers of Mt. San Antonio
|Shelton Meier, Margaret
|Long Road
|The Pacific Lutheran Choir Of the West
|Ešenvalds, Eriks
|So Live Your Life
|Golden Gate Men's Chorus
|Antognini, Ivo
|Northern Lights (Pulchra es, amica mea)
|Cantus
|Gjeilo, Ola
|Laut die ghantang nader skywe
|Tygerberg Kinderchor Kapstadt
|Plessis, Jacobus / Loock, Theresa