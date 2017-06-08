IL PROJECT «Dal #lontan el Grischun»

Essas Vus naschì en l'exteriur ed è il Grischun Voss nov da chasa? S'annunziai tar RTR - nus vulessan raquintar Vossa istorgia. Sche Vus enconuschais insatgi pertutgà, pudais Vus era annunziar questa persuna. Era sche la concurrenza è gia finida (05-09-2017).

Dal #lontan el Grischun 0:30 min, dals 9.6.2017

Dal lontan el Grischun

Avais vus chattà ina lavur en il Grischun e vivais perquai quà? U ha l’amur manà Vus en il Grischun? Forsa avais Vus era stuì bandunar Vossa patria ed avais chattà quà in nov dachasa? Radiotelevisiun Svizra Rumantscha vul emprender d’enconuscher Vus e Vossa istorgia. Nus vulain mussar cun tge sfidas che Vus eras u essas anc adina confruntads en il mintgadi, tge differenzas ch’i dat tranter Vossa patria ed il Grischun – e co Vus as sentis quà. Sche Vus essas ina da las 44’000 persunas ch’èn naschidas en l’exteriur e vegnidas en il Grischun u sche vus enconuschais insatgi pertutgà, as annunziai tar RTR cun il formular quà giusut.

Dal lontan el Grischun - Deutsch

Haben Sie hier einen Job gefunden und leben deshalb im Kanton Graubünden? Oder hat die Liebe Sie ins Bündnerland geführt? Vielleicht haben Sie auch Ihre Heimat verlassen müssen und haben hier ein neues Zuhause gefunden?Radiotelevisiun Svizra Rumantscha möchte Sie und ihre Geschichte kennen lernen. Wir wollen zeigen, mit welchen Herausforderungen Sie im Alltag konfrontiert waren oder immer noch sind, welche Unterschiede es zwischen ihrer Heimat und Graubünden gibt – und wie Sie sich hier fühlen.Wenn Sie eine der 44’000 Personen sind, welche im Ausland geboren sind und nun im Kanton Graubünden leben, oder wenn Sie eine betroffene Person kennen, melden Sie sich mit dem unten stehenden Formular bei RTR.

Dal lontan el Grischun - English

Have you found a job here, and come to live in Graubünden Canton as a result? Or has love brought you here? Perhaps you’ve had to leave your home country, and you’ve found a new home here?Radiotelevisiun Svizra Rumantscha would like to hear from you and hear your story. We want to show the challenges you face in your day-to-day life, what differences there are between your home country and Graubünden – and how you feel about your life here. If you are one of the 44,000 people who were born abroad and now live in Graubünden Canton, or if you know one of those people, contact RTR using the form below.