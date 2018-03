“With Bouygues Construction as the new owner of InTec and Kraftanlagen Group it is a win-win situation that offers both companies and their employees new business prospects.” (Jasmin Staiblin, CEO) https://t.co/U84ny57W2e, il link avra en ina nova fanestrapic.twitter.com/zORMNi0FGh, il link avra en ina nova fanestra

, il link avra en ina nova fanestra