Racolta da legums - Cura pon ins raccoltar... 1 / 18 Legenda: Artischocca: fanadur fin october – Oberschina: zercladur fin october Colourbox 2 / 18 Legenda: Cardifiol: matg fin november – Broccoli: matg fin entschatta november – Blieuschas: zercladur fin october – Batavia: Mars fin November Colourbox 3 / 18 Legenda: Catalogna: matg fin october – Cicorino rosso / Radicchio: zercladur fin favrer – Tomatas da cherry: avrigl fin november – Cicoria: l'entir onn – Giabuis giapunais: matg fin mars Colourbox 4 / 18 Legenda: Latschidun radund: avrigl fin october – Arvegl: zercladur fin fanadur – Latitschun figl ruver: mars fin december – Endivia: mars fin october Colourbox 5 / 18 Legenda: Finotg: matg fin november – Giabus plima: november fin mars – Tartuffels temprivs: mez matg fin mez settember Colourbox 6 / 18 Legenda: Cucumera: mars fin october Colourbox 7 / 18 Legenda: Agl: fanadur fin october – Truffels: l'entir onn – Carottas: l'entir onn – Arveglia dultscha: fanadur fin settember Colourbox 8 / 18 Legenda: Zetga: avust fin favrer – Colrava: avrigl fin november – Seller: l'entir onn – Salata da chau: fin favrer fin december – Cost d'urtais: mars fin november Colourbox 9 / 18 Legenda: Dent-liun: favrer fin avrigl – Por: l'entir onn – Latitschun: matg fin october – Lollo: avrigl fin november Colourbox 10 / 18 Legenda: Salata da prà crescha l'entir onn Colourbox 11 / 18 Legenda: Carrotta da pfälzer: l'entir onn – Portulak: l'entir onn – Peperoni: zercaldur fin october – Pastinaca: fanadur fin mars – Peterschin: avrigl fin november Colourbox 12 / 18 Legenda: Tschagugliuns: l'entir onn – Spinat: Matg fin november – Schalotta: fanadur fin matg – Ragisch: october fin matg Colourbox 13 / 18 Legenda: Salata da tagliar: mars fin november – Spargia: avrigl fin la fin da zercladur – Monis da sellerin: matg fin december Colourbox 14 / 18 Legenda: Giabuset: settember fin favrer – Rabarber: avrigl fin zercladur – Giabus cotschen: l'entir onn Colourbox 15 / 18 Legenda: Ravanel: l'entir onn – Romanesco: matg fin november – Ravanel alv: mars fin december – Rucola: mars fin december Colourbox 16 / 18 Legenda: Tomatas: avrigl fin november – Tobinambur: november fin mars Colourbox 17 / 18 Legenda: Zucchetti: matg fin october – Tirc da zutger: avust fin november – Tschagula: l'enir onn – Chau-zutger: zercladur fin mars Colourbox 18 / 18 Legenda: Versa e giabuis alv: l'entir onn Colourbox